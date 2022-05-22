Head-To-Head Comparison: Candel Therapeutics (CADL) and Its Competitors

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) is one of 255 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Candel Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics -29,132.26% -29.17% -13.57% Candel Therapeutics Competitors -4,587.78% -67.40% -30.70%

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 -$36.12 million -1.65 Candel Therapeutics Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million -0.23

Candel Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Candel Therapeutics. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Candel Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Candel Therapeutics Competitors 1657 5735 11373 210 2.53

Candel Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 313.11%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 116.00%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics peers beat Candel Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Candel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.