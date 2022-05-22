Head-To-Head Comparison: Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Quidel and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quidel 43.26% 56.46% 44.21% VolitionRx -15,827.93% -148.44% -91.08%

Quidel has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Quidel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Quidel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of VolitionRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quidel and VolitionRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quidel $1.70 billion 2.46 $704.23 million $23.69 4.22 VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,494.17 -$26.82 million ($0.52) -4.81

Quidel has higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quidel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Quidel and VolitionRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quidel 0 0 2 1 3.33 VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quidel presently has a consensus target price of $143.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.13%. Given Quidel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Quidel is more favorable than VolitionRx.

Summary

Quidel beats VolitionRx on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quidel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye. The company also provides Triage MeterPro, a portable testing platform that enables physicians to promote enhanced health outcomes, as well as the detection of certain drugs of abuse; Triage BNP test for use on Beckman Coulter lab analyzers; and Triage TOX drug screen, which provides results for the presence of drug and/or the major metabolites in urine. In addition, it offers traditional cell lines, specimen collection devices, media, and controls for use in laboratories that culture and test for various human viruses, including respiratory and herpes family viruses; and cell-based products comprising tubes, shell vials, and multi-well plates. Further, the company provides biomarkers, which include clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and the evaluation of bone resorption/formation; and enzyme linked immunosorbent assays and reagents for the detection of activation products. Additionally, it offers Lyra molecular real-time polymerase chain reaction assays; Solana, an amplification and detection system; Savanna, an automated in vitro molecular diagnostic platform; and Virena, a wireless cellular data management and surveillance system. The company markets its products through distributors and direct sales force for use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail and urgent care clinics, pharmacies, and wellness screening centers. Quidel Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

