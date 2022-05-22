Head-To-Head Review: Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) & SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL)

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Astrotech and SeqLL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00

SeqLL has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 337.83%. Given SeqLL’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Astrotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Astrotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -909.47% -13.32% -12.65% SeqLL N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astrotech and SeqLL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $330,000.00 77.19 -$7.60 million N/A N/A SeqLL $210,000.00 38.80 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

SeqLL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Astrotech.

Summary

SeqLL beats Astrotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrotech (Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc. (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology. The 1st Detect segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the hemp and cannabis market. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was incorporated in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

About SeqLL (Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

