Head to Head Review: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 19.35% 11.74% 1.22% Pinnacle Financial Partners 36.76% 10.59% 1.42%

This table compares Webster Financial and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.27 billion 6.51 $408.86 million $3.10 14.80 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.43 billion 4.09 $527.32 million $6.80 11.23

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Webster Financial and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 2 3 1 2.83 Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80

Webster Financial presently has a consensus target price of $66.60, suggesting a potential upside of 45.16%. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $110.80, suggesting a potential upside of 45.14%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Dividends

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Webster Financial pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Webster Financial on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services; commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services; wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers; and trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, consultants, and financial advisors. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers. The company also offers online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 130 banking centers and 251 ATMs. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as provides credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 114 offices, including 48 in Tennessee, 36 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, 9 in Virginia, and 1 in Georgia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

