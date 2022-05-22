Head-To-Head Survey: Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) versus Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Bridge Investment Group pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

65.5% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group 29.40% 5.41% 3.28% Vinci Partners Investments 45.66% 15.14% 13.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Vinci Partners Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $330.01 million 1.64 $23.23 million $4.84 3.83 Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 6.98 $38.66 million $0.68 15.94

Vinci Partners Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bridge Investment Group. Bridge Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bridge Investment Group and Vinci Partners Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.22%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Vinci Partners Investments.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

