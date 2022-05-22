Headinvest LLC Acquires 2,940 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 101.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 677,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 340,669 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.42. 4,510,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.