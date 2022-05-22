Headinvest LLC Acquires 395 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.4% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,194. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

