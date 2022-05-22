Headinvest LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,988,000 after purchasing an additional 828,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,067,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,065,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 337,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,813 shares during the period. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,026,000.

Shares of DSI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.81. 370,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,681. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

