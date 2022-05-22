Headinvest LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Headinvest LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.1% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $153.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,982,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.84 and a 200-day moving average of $175.16.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.