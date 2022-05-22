Headinvest LLC Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Headinvest LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,032,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,068,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.