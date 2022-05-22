Headinvest LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.03. 6,966,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.48.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

