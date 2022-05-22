Headinvest LLC Sells 2,155 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Headinvest LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.6% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after purchasing an additional 70,770 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,255,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,600,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,923 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.80. 2,426,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $183.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.26. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

