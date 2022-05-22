Headinvest LLC Sells 6,645 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Headinvest LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,046,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,991,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.
In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
