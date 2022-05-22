Headinvest LLC Sells 7,380 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Headinvest LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,795,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,305,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $386.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $93.59.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

