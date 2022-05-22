HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,105 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $18,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $59.23 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -111.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.