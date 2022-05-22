Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stake Cut by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after buying an additional 1,131,173 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after buying an additional 1,114,595 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,618,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 604,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,779.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 594,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. 8,411,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,217. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

