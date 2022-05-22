HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. HealthStream reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter worth $417,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

HSTM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.62, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

