Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,402,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,000. Dada Nexus makes up 12.1% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DADA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,006,000 after acquiring an additional 412,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,967,000 after acquiring an additional 161,575 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Dada Nexus by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 276,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 207.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 346,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of DADA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,166. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.54. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Profile (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.