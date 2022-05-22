Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $427.66

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.66 ($5.27) and traded as high as GBX 438 ($5.40). Helical shares last traded at GBX 432.50 ($5.33), with a volume of 39,809 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Helical from GBX 520 ($6.41) to GBX 575 ($7.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £529.06 million and a PE ratio of 10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 423.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 427.54.

In other Helical news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 14,000 shares of Helical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £58,100 ($71,622.29). Also, insider Gerald A. Kaye purchased 10,000 shares of Helical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 392 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £39,200 ($48,323.47).

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

