Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Cap Hits $845,575.28

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $845,575.28 and approximately $186,373.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.04 or 0.10324177 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 466.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.83 or 0.00490432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,700,979 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

