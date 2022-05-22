Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Barclays started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Leary Dan O bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 171,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,302 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $366,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $15,820,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $24,346,000.

NASDAQ:HLMN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 772,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,427. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

