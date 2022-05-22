Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after acquiring an additional 156,832 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:HLT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.28. 2,677,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,780. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average of $146.82.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,812,760 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.