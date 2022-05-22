Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given New CHF 50 Price Target at Barclays

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from CHF 45 to CHF 50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCMLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Holcim from CHF 54 to CHF 55 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Holcim from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Holcim stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

