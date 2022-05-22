Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) will announce $31.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.10 million and the lowest is $31.30 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $27.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $124.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.80 million to $126.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $136.17 million, with estimates ranging from $131.70 million to $143.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HBCP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.52. 13,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,200. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $279.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

