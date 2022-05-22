Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Hits Market Cap of $9.11 Million

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.00 or 0.12742521 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 462.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00478061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033919 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

