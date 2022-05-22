Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

YUM traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.92. 1,773,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.54 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

