Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,012 shares of company stock valued at $332,350,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.

NYSE LLY traded up $12.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.85. 3,129,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,956. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $195.50 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The firm has a market cap of $283.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.