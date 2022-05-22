Hoylecohen LLC Buys 400 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,402,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

FAST stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,969. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

