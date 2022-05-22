Hoylecohen LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,734,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,721,000 after buying an additional 99,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,023,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,133,000 after buying an additional 418,828 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,242,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,265,000 after buying an additional 186,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,522,000 after buying an additional 953,823 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,760. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

