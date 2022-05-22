Hoylecohen LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,241,000 after purchasing an additional 248,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 39,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,025,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 119,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. 5,709,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,738. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

