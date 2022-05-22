Hoylecohen LLC Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.21.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.79. 3,838,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,924. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.94. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $98.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

