Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 189 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $346,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 902,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $452,957,000 after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,691,000 after purchasing an additional 475,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.65. The stock has a market cap of $455.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,365 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

