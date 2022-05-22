Hoylecohen LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,538,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.10. 4,691,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,228. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average is $108.43.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
