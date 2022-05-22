Hoylecohen LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,538,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.10. 4,691,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,228. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average is $108.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.