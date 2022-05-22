Hoylecohen LLC Sells 801 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

C traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,025,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,546,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

