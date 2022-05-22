HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 52,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of HP worth $47,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of HP by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 965,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 898,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

