Hutner Capital Management Inc. Acquires 448 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.0% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,438,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,466. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average is $143.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

