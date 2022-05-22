Hutner Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $28.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $572.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,296. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $674.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

