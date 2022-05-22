Hutner Capital Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,365. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $7.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.73. 3,068,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,430. The stock has a market cap of $455.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

