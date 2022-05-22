Hutner Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.2% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 302,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 55,130 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

NYSE:O traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,101. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

