Hydra Hits Market Capitalization of $35.35 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Hydra has a market cap of $35.35 million and approximately $131,850.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydra has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00013544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.68 or 0.09789346 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 540.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00482312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00033479 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,870,737 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.