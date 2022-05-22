IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,936.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,787,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.04 and a beta of 1.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.88.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.53.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

