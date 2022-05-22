IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) PT Lowered to $5.75 at Alliance Global Partners

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $5.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on IceCure Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.65 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Shares of ICCM stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. IceCure Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IceCure Medical ( NASDAQ:ICCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that IceCure Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICCM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in IceCure Medical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IceCure Medical in the third quarter worth $348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in IceCure Medical in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in IceCure Medical in the fourth quarter worth $52,468,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IceCure Medical in the fourth quarter worth $247,000.

IceCure Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.