Idle Market Cap Reaches $2.63 Million (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001713 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $7,676.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.53 or 0.12617723 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 477.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00492471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00033635 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,107,703 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.