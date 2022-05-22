Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

IKNA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ikena Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $128.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

