Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,420 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Independence Realty Trust worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,143,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,277. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.