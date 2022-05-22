Indie Asset Partners LLC Buys 50 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.6% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

MCD stock opened at $233.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.83 and its 200 day moving average is $251.35. The firm has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

