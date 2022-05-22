Indie Asset Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after purchasing an additional 157,254 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 468,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 178,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

