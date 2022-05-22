Indie Asset Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,211 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.35.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

