Indie Asset Partners LLC Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 0.7% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 31.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $3,940,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $257.95 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.83.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.