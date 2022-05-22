Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $992,025.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,066. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT opened at $58.44 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

